Dawaun Johnson is Arraigned in Baraga County

The man charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in a death, from last week’s incident in L’Anse has been arraigned in Baraga County 97 district court. 22 year old, Dawaun Johnson, is charged with one count of an OWI – resulting in the death of Allan Dantes Junior. Johnson is held on a $100,000 bond. He is represented by Attorney Keith DeForge, of Numinen, DeForge, Toutant P.C. A probable cause court date has been schedule, and a preliminary examination will occur on November eighth. We hope to continue our coverage of this case as it progress through the courts.

