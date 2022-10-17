Dawaun Johnson is Arraigned in Baraga County

21 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The man charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in a death, from last week’s incident in L’Anse has been arraigned in Baraga County 97 district court. 22 year old, Dawaun Johnson, is charged with one count of an OWI – resulting in the death of Allan Dantes Junior. Johnson is held on a $100,000 bond. He is represented by Attorney Keith DeForge, of Numinen, DeForge, Toutant P.C. A probable cause court date has been schedule, and a preliminary examination will occur on November eighth. We hope to continue our coverage of this case as it progress through the courts.

More Stories

Isaiah Strieter Pleads No Contest to Manslaughter Charge

21 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Decipher the Corn Maze at the Palosaari Farm in Chassell

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

One Man Dead, One Man Injured, One Man in Jail Following Gas Station Fire in L’Anse

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan Tech Names This Year’s Diversity Award Recipient

5 days ago Thomas Fournier

Join Firefighters in Gay for Breakfast This Weekend

5 days ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton Officially Abandons the City’s Easement to the Downtown Parking Deck

5 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Dawaun Johnson is Arraigned in Baraga County

21 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Isaiah Strieter Pleads No Contest to Manslaughter Charge

21 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Decipher the Corn Maze at the Palosaari Farm in Chassell

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

One Man Dead, One Man Injured, One Man in Jail Following Gas Station Fire in L’Anse

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan Tech Names This Year’s Diversity Award Recipient

5 days ago Thomas Fournier
SCHOOL & EVENT CLOSINGS/DELAYSSEE ALL
+