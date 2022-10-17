Isaiah Strieter Pleads No Contest to Manslaughter Charge

21 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Isaiah Strieter has agreed to plead no contest to a manslaughter charge, last Friday in Houghton County Circuit Court. In January, Strieter was arrested for the alleged murder of, 38 year old Ashley Harvey, at a home in Franklin township. Strieter’s other two charges, Homicide – Open Murder, and Possession of a firearm while committing a felony were both dismissed. Strieter’s manslaughter charge, could earn him up to 15 years behind bars. Strieter’s sentencing date has not been scheduled yet, but the courthouse expects to have a date scheduled sometime this week.

More Stories

Dawaun Johnson is Arraigned in Baraga County

21 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Decipher the Corn Maze at the Palosaari Farm in Chassell

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

One Man Dead, One Man Injured, One Man in Jail Following Gas Station Fire in L’Anse

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan Tech Names This Year’s Diversity Award Recipient

5 days ago Thomas Fournier

Join Firefighters in Gay for Breakfast This Weekend

5 days ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton Officially Abandons the City’s Easement to the Downtown Parking Deck

5 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Dawaun Johnson is Arraigned in Baraga County

21 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Isaiah Strieter Pleads No Contest to Manslaughter Charge

21 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Decipher the Corn Maze at the Palosaari Farm in Chassell

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

One Man Dead, One Man Injured, One Man in Jail Following Gas Station Fire in L’Anse

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan Tech Names This Year’s Diversity Award Recipient

5 days ago Thomas Fournier
SCHOOL & EVENT CLOSINGS/DELAYSSEE ALL
+