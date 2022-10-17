Isaiah Strieter Pleads No Contest to Manslaughter Charge

Isaiah Strieter has agreed to plead no contest to a manslaughter charge, last Friday in Houghton County Circuit Court. In January, Strieter was arrested for the alleged murder of, 38 year old Ashley Harvey, at a home in Franklin township. Strieter’s other two charges, Homicide – Open Murder, and Possession of a firearm while committing a felony were both dismissed. Strieter’s manslaughter charge, could earn him up to 15 years behind bars. Strieter’s sentencing date has not been scheduled yet, but the courthouse expects to have a date scheduled sometime this week.

