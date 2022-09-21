Links and resources for heating and energy assistance.

SEMCO is a gas company that serves customers across the U.P. They offer a variety of services including:

Home energy assessments, Manufactured homes initiatives, Rebates, and more

UPPCO is an electric company that services the Upper Peninsula. They offer:

Appliance recycling, their Empower program, Residential energy insights, and more.

We Energies offers programs for Michigan and Wisconsin residents including:

Energy-Efficiency assistance, appliance recycling, and more.