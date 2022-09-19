Hundreds Flock Downtown Hancock and Houghton for the 33rd Parade of Nations

Saturday morning hundreds gathered in downtown Hancock and Houghton for the annual parade of nations. During the past two years Covid has reduced the number of activities the university has organized during the celebration of international cultures. Saturday’s rain held off just long enough for the parade to have students from Finlandia University and Michigan Tech march through the international cities of peace, celebrating the area’s history and current international residents. After the parade finished up by Dee Stadium, crowds began to gather inside the arena, for people picking up take out boxes of international dishes from Africa, Asia, India and Bangladesh. The Michigan Tech Pep Band joined the crowd inside the Dee, entertaining the crowd once again, with more than 116 decibels of school spirit.

This year’s menu was provided by the Nepalese Student Organization, Muslim Students Association, Indian Students Association, Iranian Community, African Students Organization, Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers, Bangladeshi Student Association, Finlandia University. The Nepal group made Momo, a type of dumpling served in a tomato or spicy chili chutney. The Muslim Student Association served Chicken Biryani (spiced rice and chicken), Rooh Afza (a rose flavored drink), and Kunafa (spun pastry). The Indian Student Association menu included Bread Pakoda, a breaded and fried vegetarian snack, Tandoori Chicken, Carrot Halwa (pudding), with Lassi, a sweet milk drink. The Iranian menu served stuffed grave leaves called, Dolma, and the sweet dessert, Baklava. African students served Jollof Rice with Chicken, Akara, Puff-Puff, Semo and a vegetable soup. The Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers passed out shimp and vegetable spring rolls. The Bangledesh menu served Palao, an aromatic rice, vegetable and chicken curries, and Alur Chop, fried potato rolls. And Finlandia students rounded out the menu with Pannakakku, a Finnish pancake, commonly found around the Copper Country.

The winners of the parade are as follows;

1st Place: Fullbright Students’ Association/Ukraine

2nd Place: Keweenaw Bay Indian Community

3rd Place: Indian Students Association