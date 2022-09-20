Two Arraigned in 97th District Court – Baraga County on Drug Charges

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The man and woman arrested Thursday on drug charges in Covington were arraigned yesterday.

In 97th District Court, Judge Nicholas Daavettila set bond for 22-year-old Madisson Leah Tikkanen at $50,000. Bond for 40-year-old Prince Preston was set at $100,000. He is considered a habitual offender.

Preliminary examinations for both are set for October 4.

At this time, both are charged with cocaine possession. Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team said they also seized a quantity of fentanyl when they stopped Tikkanen and Preston in the car last week. Additional charges regarding that could still be filed.

