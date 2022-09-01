The Arnold Air Society TSgt Robert E. LaMotte Squadron is Organizing Their Annual POW/MIA 5K
In one month the Air Force ROTC unit on Michigan Tech’s campus will hold their annual POW/MIA 5K run/walk. The fundraising event is set up and organized by the ROTC unit, to honor the men and women who have been lost to war without record of what happened to them.
These students plan to serve in the armed forces after graduating from Michigan Tech. But while in there area, service to the community is a top priority. The student group has had a long standing relationship with the Hubbell VFW post. Even helping the veterans at the post work on building improvements, and community events. The POW MIA 5k run raises funds to help the post with those responsibilities
For those interested in participating in the POW/MIA 5K, you can register to run through a QR code on posters and on the group’s facebook page. There will also be a link posted on our website, Keweenaw report dot com. The ROTC is still in need of sponsors and donations for water and other items. Those interested in helping the students fill those needs should contact the ROTC through their facebook page.