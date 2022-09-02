Arbor Green Apartment Assault Victim is Put on Life Support

HOUGHTON – A 24-year-old L’Anse man is on life support this morning, following an assault yesterday in Houghton. Houghton police officers were called to the Arbor Green Apartments on Dodge Street around 4:50 a.m. They found the victim severely beaten and unconscious. The victim was taken by Mercy Ambulance to UP Health System-Portage, then airlifted to UP Health-System Marquette, where he was placed on life support. A 19-year-old Houghton man was arrested for assault with intent to do great bodily harm. His identity will be released after his arraignment in 97th District Court. The Houghton Police Department was assisted by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department, the Hancock Police Department, Michigan Tech Public Safety, and the Michigan State Police.

