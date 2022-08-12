Ore to Shore road closures: full PSA

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Pine Street from Fair Avenue to Lakeshore Boulevard and Powder Mill Road from County Road 550 to the north end will be closed, and Wright Street from Presque Isle Avenue to Lakeshore Boulevard will be closed to thru traffic for the “Ore to Shore” Mountain Bike Race.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling on Wright Street, Hawley Street, River Park Circle and Schneider Mill Court. Race participants will be crossing at designated locations at varying times.