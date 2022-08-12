Ore to Shore road closures: full PSA

7 hours ago Joni Anderson
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Pine Street from Fair Avenue to Lakeshore Boulevard and Powder Mill Road from County Road 550 to the north end will be closed, and Wright Street from Presque Isle Avenue to Lakeshore Boulevard will be closed to thru traffic for the “Ore to Shore” Mountain Bike Race.
Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling on Wright Street, Hawley Street, River Park Circle and Schneider Mill Court. Race participants will be crossing at designated locations at varying times.

More Stories

Sanitary repair road closure: full PSA

6 hours ago Joni Anderson

Water main extension: full PSA

7 hours ago Joni Anderson

Boil water advisory for the City of Escanaba: full press release

3 days ago Joni Anderson

Rep. Cambensy sends letter to AG Nessel: Full press release

2 weeks ago Joni Anderson

Queen City Half Marathon: Full press release

2 weeks ago Joni Anderson

Man falls off cliff on Grand Island: Full press release

2 weeks ago Joni Anderson

You may have missed

Sanitary repair road closure: full PSA

6 hours ago Joni Anderson

Water main extension: full PSA

7 hours ago Joni Anderson

Ore to Shore road closures: full PSA

7 hours ago Joni Anderson

Public assistance requested in drive by shooting investigation: Full media release

1 day ago Joni Anderson

MONKEY POX VACCINES AND TREATMENT AVAILABLE AT MCHD

3 days ago Max Labeaud