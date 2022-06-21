109th Candidate forum planned

MARQUETTE, MI – Primary candidates running for the 109th MI House District will be answering citizens’

questions at the League of Women Voters Marquette County Candidate Forum on June 30, 2022 at

the Marquette Township Community Hall from 6:00 to 8:00pm.

Doors open at 5:30.

The present Representative, Sara Cambensy, is term limited so both parties are having

primaries to determine who will run for the seat in the General Election.

Two Democrats, Joe Boogren and Jenn Hill, and one Republican, Melody Wagner will participate in the Candidate Forum.

The other Republican candidate, Ron Gray, was invited and has declined.

The League of Women Voters Empty

Chair Policy allows a Forum to proceed even if a candidate is unable or decides not to attend. The Forum

will include opening statements, questions submitted by citizens in advance and by the audience, and

closing statements from each candidate. The Moderator for the event will be a League officer.

The in-person Forum will also be live-streamed by NMU’s Audio-visual Dept to their YouTube channel.

Anyone can tune in by entering this address in their search engine: https:/bit.ly/nmuavstreaming, and

clicking on “LWVMC Primary Candidate Forum for 109th Mich House District”. The Forum will also be

recorded and placed on the LWVMC Web Site (lwvmqt.org) and Facebook page (League of Women

Voters of Marquette County). No other recordings may be made and no clips of the recording can be

used in any political campaign.

Due to the ongoing Covid epidemic and the moderate risk status of Marquette County, the League has

the following recommendations: masks and vaccinations are not mandatory; please wear a mask if not

vaccinated; please wear a mask if your immune system is compromised or if you think you might have

been exposed. If ill or you have known recent exposure, please stay home and watch the livestream. You

can send any questions you have for the candidates to jfoley1950@gmail in advance.

Questions sent in advance and those submitted by the Forum audience will be screened for

appropriateness and may be rewritten for clarity. Questions on the same topic may be combined so that

as many topics can be covered as time allows. Opening statements will be one minute long, each

question answer will be two minutes, and closing statements will be two minutes. The League works to

promote civil discourse and the candidates are asked to direct their statements and answers to their

own goals and hopes for the community and constituents, and to refrain from personal attacks on other

candidates.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and

active participation in government. The League never supports or opposes political parties or

candidates. The LWVMC is providing this forum as an opportunity for candidates to express their views

related to their candidacy. Statements expressed by the candidates are not endorsed or opposed by the

League. Also, the League does not certify the accuracy of any candidates’ statements. Voters are

encouraged to fact-check any information shared at the Forum.

The local League welcomes new members. Membership is open to anyone 16 years of age or older. For

more information about the Forum contact Jo Foley, jfoley1950@gmail.com

For information about the

Marquette League, contact Pri Burnham, priburnham@gmail.com.