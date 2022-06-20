HOUGHTON & HANCOCK – Well over a couple thousand people flocked to Quincy Street in Hancock and Sheldon Avenue in Houghton to see the grand return of Bridge Fest over the weekend. Senator Ed McBroom, and Representative Greg Markkanen were both in attendance, marching alongside businesses, non-profits, community groups and city officials from both cities in the parade. Grand Marshall, Tom D’Arcy cruised US-41 in style, followed by the many amazing floats this year. Kids made sure to catch plenty of candy and popsicles. Saturday continued the fun and excitement. As classic cars and vintage motorcycles relived the glory days at the Houghton County Fair Grounds. And more people gathered in Kestner Park to hear some live music, and check out the various vendors and refreshment options. Others lined up along the waterfront to check out the spectacular show on the canal. It was a glorious return to form for the festival, and we hope everyone had a fun and safe time in Houghton and Hancock for Bridge Fest.

Check out a photo gallery of the weekend with our friends at Keweenawreport.com