Houghton County Undersheriff to Plead Guilty to Drunken Driving in Grand Traverse County

6 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HOUGHTON – Houghton County Undersheriff Kevin Coppo will plead guilty to two charges in 86th District Court. He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on August 1st. Coppo chose to take a plea deal for his drunken driving incident occurring back in March in Grand Traverse County. He will plead guilty to operating a vehicle with high blood alcohol content, and a lesser charge for failure to report an accident. He is represented by Attorney Patrick Fragel, from Grand Traverse County.

