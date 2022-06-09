Houghton County Undersheriff to Plead Guilty to Drunken Driving in Grand Traverse County

HOUGHTON – Houghton County Undersheriff Kevin Coppo will plead guilty to two charges in 86th District Court. He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on August 1st. Coppo chose to take a plea deal for his drunken driving incident occurring back in March in Grand Traverse County. He will plead guilty to operating a vehicle with high blood alcohol content, and a lesser charge for failure to report an accident. He is represented by Attorney Patrick Fragel, from Grand Traverse County.

