Marquette Police seek help with hit and run



MAEQUETTE,MI – Marquette Police Department is requesting help from the public to identify a vehicle and / or driver involved in a hit and run collision.

The incident occurred on may 28 at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Washington Street, according to MPD’s Facebook page.

The vehicle is a tan or gray 2007-2014 Chevy Silverado extended cab pickup. It has a sticker outline of the Upper Peninsula in the upper left corner of the rear window. There is another unknown sticker in the top center of the rear window. The vehicle also has a light bar on the roof.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marquette Police Department at (906)228-0400 or send a private Facebook message to the Marquette Police Department Facebook page.