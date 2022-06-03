Teen defensive driving course offered
ESCANABA, MI – Upper Peninsula teenagers are invited to register for the first-ever Michigan State Police U.P. Teen Defensive Driving Program in Escanaba. The courses will be offered in 4 hour blocks during the week of June 27-July 1.
MSP officials say the course is an excellent opportunity for new drivers to learn advanced defensive driving techniques.
Registration is still open. The cost is $75 per student.
A graduated driver’s license is required to enroll.
https://www.michigan.gov/msp/divisions/training/inside-training-academy/teenage-defensive-driving-up
To register, click on the waiting list link. Available registration dates and times will appear on the page.