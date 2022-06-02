Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly Kicking Off Summer Celebration with Their Pancake Breakfast

HANCOCK – Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly, is marking 40 years of community service this summer. The non-profit will celebrate during their annual pancake breakfast to help support its medical transport program. The event also kicks off this summer’s mustang sweepstakes.

Well, we have a Ford mustang convertible, that’s being raffled off. All the proceeds from that also go toward the medical transport program, in addition to all the funds the pancake breakfast generates. You know, our elderly population in the area is growing, and there’s more and more need for medical transport everyday. – Paul Bruchman, Medical Transport Coordinator, LB-FE

The transport team needs more drivers to help a growing number of patients. Medical Transport Coordinator Paul Bruchman said the breakfast is a perfect opportunity to talk with little brothers drivers about joining the team. The program helps about 90 people get to doctor’s appointments. Sometimes the medical appointments are close to home, but in some cases they are a longer distance.

Those longer trips to Marquette or Baraga are great. You really get to know these individuals. I’ve met a couple ladies who were Rosie the Riveter in Detroit, during the war. And we also realize, sometime when you go to the doctor sometimes the news you get isn’t the best, and they’ll have someone to talk to on this trip, wither too or from. – Paul Bruchman

The pancake breakfast starts bright and early at 7 am, and runs until noon at the Little Brothers office in Hancock. Tickets are 5 dollars. Kids under eight can eat for free. The winner of mustang sweepstakes will be announced later this summer.