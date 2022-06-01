Hancock Holding Paint a Hydrant Volunteer Opportunity Next Week

Hancock’s firemen needs the community’s help. After a year of some difficult weather, fire hydrants around town need a new coat of paint. Next Tuesday volunteers can pick up special hydrant paint, ad pick out a hydrant around town to paint. When volunteers arrive at their hydrant, they’ll need to clean off any cobwebs and dirt, before applying the specialized paint. After the hydrants have been painted everyone can gather back at the Hancock Fire Hall for a small dinner with the fire department. DDA Coordinator, Debb Mann, has asked people to register at city hall for the event, by calling 906 482 2720. The event will start at 4 pm, and paint can be picked up from city hall. At the dinner the fire department will have their equipment out for kids to check out.

