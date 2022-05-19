Forsyth Township Police looking for missing woman
GWINN, MI – Forsyth Township police are looking for a Gwinn resident who went missing this afternoon.
Theresa Hough walked away from her residence on Pearce Street in Gwinn at about 4:30 p.m.
The 86- year-old was last seen waking near Larry’s Family Foods. Hough has functional dementia. Police say she might have been looking for a ride to Marquette.
She is wearing a red and white striped shirt with a tan sweater, black purse, and blue shoes. She has a prevalent twitch in her left eye.
Anyone who has seen Hough, or possibly gave her a ride, should call Central Dispatch at 906-475-9912.