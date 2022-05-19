Forsyth Township Police looking for missing woman

GWINN, MI – Forsyth Township police are looking for a Gwinn resident who went missing this afternoon.

Theresa Hough walked away from her residence on Pearce Street in Gwinn at about 4:30 p.m.

The 86- year-old was last seen waking near Larry’s Family Foods. Hough has functional dementia. Police say she might have been looking for a ride to Marquette.

She is wearing a red and white striped shirt with a tan sweater, black purse, and blue shoes. She has a prevalent twitch in her left eye.