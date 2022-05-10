PHF Accepting Application for the James Bogan Health Administration Scholarship

HANCOCK – James Bogan led Portage Health, now UP Health Systems – Portage, as someone who pursued community, curiosity, and leadership. And since he left the hospital system, the Portage Health Foundation, has awarded a resident of the western Upper Peninsula with a 5,000 dollar scholarship given in Bogan’s name. The scholarship will be awarded to one resident of Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw or Ontonagon counties, who is seeking to pursue a masters level program in health care.

“And we wanted to do something in honor of that. To allow other people, younger professionals, who are aspiring to be a leader in their field. To not only be a leader in delivering service within their organization. But also to instill that sense of charity, and feeling of giving back to the community that Jim always had as the CEO of the hospital.” – Kevin Store, Executive Director, Portage Health Foundation

Interested applicants can find the James Bogan Health Administration Scholarship’s requirements on the Portage Health Foundation’s website. Along with a copy of the scholarship form. Applications for the scholarship are due June 13th. The Portage Health Foundation will then award the 5,000 dollar scholarship sometime in late July.

James Bogan Health Administration Scholarship Information