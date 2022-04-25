Houghton County’s Chairman, Al Koskela Passes Away

LAURIUM – Long time Houghton County Commission Chairman, Albert Koskela, passed away over the weekend. Koskela’s commitment to public service found him as President with the Copper County Intermediate School District, and on the Lake Linden-Hubbell School Board. Later he served on the Houghton County Commission, representing residents from District 2. Houghton County is required to appoint a replacement for Koskela within 30 days. That seat will expire at the end of the year. Funeral services for Koskela are taken care of by the Erickson Crowley Peterson Funeral Home.

Continue Reading