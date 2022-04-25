High Winds Delay Old Motors Coming Down Off the Lift Bridge

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

HOUGHTON/HANCOCK – More work is scheduled on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge, starting tomorrow night. Crews will work on removing old motors and replacing lower bumpers on the bridge, as they could not get to all the work last week, due to high winds. A single lane closure is expected to start at 12:15 am, until 5:15 am, starting tonight. Complete bridge closures will last from 25 to 40 minutes at a time. Work is scheduled for tonight until Friday morning.

