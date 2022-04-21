One Dead in Two Car Accident on M-26

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

CALUMET – A fatal car accident occurred on M-26 yesterday in calumet. At close to 6pm Michigan State troopers responded to a two vehicle personal injury crash near Henwood Road, on M-26. A 27 year old Calumet man traveling south on the highway crossed the center line into northbound traffic for an unknown reason. Striking a second vehicle driven by a 79 year old female, and a 72 year old passenger. The Calumet man was pronounced dead on scene. Both the women were transported to Aspires Keweenaw Hospital for their injuries. The 79 year old female driver was then transported to UP Health Systems-Marquette for further treatment. MSP was assisted by the Houghton County Sheriff, Calumet Township Fire, Lake Linden Fire, Mercy Ambulance, and Superior Service Towing. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Pearce Funeral Home in Lake Linden.

