Sidewalk Repair and Extension Project Begins Monday April 25

8 hours ago Adriana Montes

The City of Marquette asks for the community’s patience and to use caution while traveling, during the construction process that will begin on Monday April 25.

The city-wide repaid and extension project will include a replacement of various sidewalk squares throughout the city along with an extension of sidewalk on the South of Wright Street between the Lakeshore Boulevard roundabout and Presque Isle Avenue.

The project is expected to last two weeks and a lane shift will be utilized for the Wright street sidewalk extension portion.

Construction plans can be accessed at the City of Marquette Engineering Division Website.

 

 

