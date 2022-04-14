Ishpeming Chief of Police, Steven Snowaert is Retiring

“He worked hard to secure some quality leases on vehicles, making sure all the equipment was operational, he was always looking out for the officer’s safety and their ability to do their job effectively and efficiently,” said Cugini. Snowaert has also implemented bike patrols in the city and started a community biking program that thrives in the summer.

Cugini said that while their organization is sad for itself, they are very happy and proud for the work that Steve has done for the city and for the community.

“He is a very professional individual, someone you can count on always. We’re going to miss him. Retirmeent is a bitter sweet moment.”