MPD warns of Phone Scam

Marquette- The Marquette Police Department is warning residents about a new scam. MPD says a scammer at an unknown phone number or email is contacting residents posing as a police officer or other government official. The scammer demands that the resident pay a large sum of money or the will be arrested for failing to appear in court. The scammer wants the bond to be paid via pre-paid debit or gift card. The scammer could be able to spoof the numbers of the agency he or she claims to be calling from. The Marquette Police Department is reminding people that no Law Enforcement Agency, Government Worker, or Utility Company will call and demand payment using gift cards. If you receive a call of this nature, contact the agency the person claims to be from.

