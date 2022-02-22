Two L’Anse Men Arrested in Separate Investigations

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Photo Courtesy: UPSET

Last Friday UPSET West made two arrests, for separate investigations, in Baraga County. The first arrest made was for a 37-year-old man from L’Anse. While executing the arrest, MSP Calumet troopers and UPSET West officers, seized several types of prescription medications not prescribed to the arrest suspect. The 37 year old L’Anse man faces a 20 year delivery of methamphetamine charge and another charge for being a fourth time habitual offender. The second arrest made last Friday involved a separate one month investigation into a 39 year old L’Anse man for delivery of methamphetamine. That man is charged with a 20 year delivery of meth charge and a 3rd time habitual offender charge. Neither name will be released until both are arraigned in 97th District Court, Baraga County.

