Calumet Village President Brian Abramson Resigns

Calumet’s Village President Brian Abramson will resign from his position. Abramson has plans to move from the area, not allowing him to continue with the village council. The Council President must reside within the village per the General Village Law Act. The GVLA is a state law that governs and acts as a charter for most villages throughout Michigan. Abramson was elected to the position in 2020, having served on Calumet’s council in other positions prior to becoming President. Abramson has seen the village through the devastating fifth street fire last year. An incident that claimed of multiple historic buildings and left 40 plus residents without a home. He also helped to lead the village in repealing outdated ordinances. The Village of Calumet is accepting applications for the open seats on council. Letters of interest can be sent to the village’s manager.

manager@villageofcalumet.com