Committee Established to Restore Teal Lake Waterworks Building

-Negaunee A special advisory committee, along with the public will determine a reuse for the Teal Lake Waterworks Building. The reuse will be limited to public recreational use only.

“Behind me is the historic Water works building here in Negaunee. It used to be used as the primary water source for over 100 years. What we have done is we have formed a committee to look into the building for reuse related to recreational uses. We have committee members already picked. It was put into a press release earlier this week on Monday. So those folks will be meeting soon here to start discussing what they will be looking at and different ideas for what could be happening there. Of course we will be having two public hearing meetings where the public can attend those . We encourage folks to look at our website and look at our Facebook site to learn more details on that in the future. The important thing to note is that this will go pretty quick, The committee is charged to provide a report by August of this year to the city council. So definitely keep a look out for those meetings and and you can voice your opinion on what could possibly be here. One other thing to point out too is that this is for recreational use, so there are some folks on Facebook who have mentioned certain things and talk about certain things about what could possibly be here like restaurants, bars, and so on and so forth . No commercial activities like that or private entities can use this facility so its going to be public recreation related to that only.”

For more information on the public hearings, contact the city of Negaunee Manager Nate Heffron at 906-475-7700 extension 11 or go to www.cityofnegaunee.com