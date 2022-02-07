MTU Winter Carnival Names the 2022 Royal Majesty

MTU’s Winter Carnival named their Royal Majesty over the weekend. Saturday night saw a large number of students and portions of the community came out to support the schools eight nominees for the royal court. Contestants entertained through dance comedy and music.

“The second runner up is…Tierra Kelley. [Cheers] The first runner up is…Erika Gabriel [Cheers} For your 2022 Royal Majesty…Abbie Bethune [Cheers]” – Whitney Borowski

Congrats to Abbie Bethune for being named this year’s Winter Carnival Royal Majesty. This year’s runners up were Erika Gabriel and Tierra Kelley. Gabriel also took home this year’s Miss Congeniality award. Along with the Royal Court, other events took place like ice bowling, curling and snow soccer. Alpha Sigma Tau sorority took 1st place points in both curling and on the pitch for the women’s division. This Wednesday Winter Carnival’s all nighter kicks off with events starting at 4 pm.

