Continental Cup Ski Jump Tournament At Pine Mountain

The 2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup concluded this weekend. ABC10’s Tone Drew gives us a wrap up of the weekend’s events.

I went to the annual Pine Mountain Continental Cup hosted by the Kiwani’s Ski Club in Iron Mountain. The snowy conditions may have slowed things down but it didn’t stop ski jumpers from around the world from descending on Pine Mountain to show off their abilities. Teams from Itally, Slovenia, Austria, Norway, Germany and Poland all took part in this year’s jump tournament with Slovenia’s Prevc Domen taking first place in both days’ competitions. Between runs I got a chance to sit down with the trainer and a member of the Norwegion ski jump team who were happy to share about their experience.

Spectators also seemed pleased with the events this weekend. There was a festival like atmosphere in the parking lot below the jumps, spured on by the 3 days of tailgating and the many food & drink vendors. The conditions were snowy and cold but that didn’t stop anyone from having a great continental cup weekend!