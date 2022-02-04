Changes Coming To Sawyer International Airport

Gwinn- ABC-10UP spoke with Airport Director Duane DuRay about the recent purchase offer and building demolitions taking place at Sawyer International Airport.



“Now this is a building that the airport has owned and Able Medical, they are a medical device company at Sawyer. They have been here for a handful of years. They took over the operations from Frontier Medical and they recently pursued the purchase of one of the buildings on the airport to maintain their operations. That building we had appraised and purchase price as it sits is $592,000.00”



Sawyer International Airport and Marquette County were awarded eighteen million, seventy-five thousand dollars through the Cares Act under President Joe Biden and has helped shape talks as to the future of the Industrial Park. The airport has looked at several projects to proceed forward with beginning in Spring of 2022.



“One of the projects was the demolition of thirteen buildings. We put that out for bid last year. We are slated to start demolition this spring. The Air Force had numerous buildings when they left, and Marquette County has over the years, successfully leased several. There remained a handful that at this point are no longer in condition for leasing. It’s best suited for us to tear them down and they cross the entire Industrial park.”



“The Industrial park is more directly related to Marquette County ownership. There are others that own property on the industrial side. These buildings that are slated for demolition have been here since the previous Air Force base. These are existing Air Force buildings that were purpose built, and we are looking to demolition them so these new sites can be available for future business development.”



For more information on Sawyer International airport go to https://sawyerairport.com/about/administration/

