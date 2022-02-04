MTU Celebrating 100 Years of Winter Carnival

Come one come all to Michigan Tech’s 100th carnival. The university has revived it’s annual event. Some of the festivities have already kicked off, but the main celebration will be next week starting with the all-night-er on Wednesday. The annual tradition started in 1922. It’s been organized by the Blue Key National Honor Society since 1934. The snow and ice festivities are a source of fierce competition and pride among student organizations, inspired by snow statues, and a coveted seat on the royal court.

“Yeah, so I’ve heard from a lot of students that campus is really excited to get back into everything carnival. And especially with last year’s carnival, we weren’t able to offer a lot of the stuff, but this year we’re able to go all out again. A lot of students are really looking forward to it. I think every year it’s about the continuous improvement with the snow statues. Im actually involved with one of the organizations on campus who build a snow statue every year. And I even know from the inside scoop, that every single year, it how can be build bigger. How can we do better, And how can we win carnival.” Rachel May, Vice President Blue Key National Honor Society

Events include broom-ball, cross country skiing, curling, snow volleyball, and many others. The Winter Carnival is not just for students, though. Alumni and the community are encouraged to join in on the fun.

“So we’re really proud to say that we have hockey games for the community. The community is welcome to come through to the all night-er. And to see the snow statues, and participate that way. They can also come to the royalty competition and do the audience vote. Royalty competition is Saturday at 7 pm at the Rozsa. There will be a Torch Light parade, and fireworks, along with a bonfire donated by the City of Houghton, with marshmallows. So the community is able to participate in those.” – Rachel May

The 100th Winter Carnival officially starts next week, while some events have already taken place or take place this weekend. The Royal Court starts at 7 pm tomorrow night in the Rozsa Center.

