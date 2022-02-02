Hurley man arraigned on drug charges

HURLEY – The Hurley Police Department was dispatched to a call of a suspicious package. January 26. Police took possession of the package, and turned it over to a member of the Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics Team.

A GIANT member reported having contact with 52-year-old Brett McGaffigan from Hurley, Wisconsin the night before.

McGaffigan was reportedly having vehicle trouble in the area where the package had been located.

During the investigation, GIANT got surveillance video of the area which led them to believe McGaffigan was the individual who had lost the package.

Officers from the Hurley Police Department and the Iron County Sheriff Department were able to locate McGaffigan on January 27th, 2022 and arrest him on a probation warrant.

When GIANT officers interviewed McGaffigan, he admitted the package was his and he had misplaced it prior to his contact with the officer the night before.

McGaffigan was subsequently charged with three felonies: Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine , Possession of a Schedule II Non-Narcotic, Possession of a Schedule IV Non-Narcotic and Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet from a park.

About 13 grams of methamphetamine seized which was packaged and prepared for sale. Along with the prescription drugs the approximate value of everything sized was approximately $2,400.00. On Friday, January 28, 2022, McGaffigan appeared in Iron County Circuit Court before Judge Anthony Stella.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash,. It also includes a probation. hold by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

GIANT credited the Gogebic and Iron County residents who reported the suspicious activity that led to McGaffigan’s arrest.

To report suspicious activity call GIANT toll-free at 1-855-644-4219 or send an email to giantdrugteam@gmail.com. In cases emergency, residents should call 911.