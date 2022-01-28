Heikki Lunta Rail Jam

1 hour ago Tone Drew

Tonight Negaunee Township kicked off their Heikki Lunta Winter Festival. I had a chance to go down to the Rail Jam where the festivities began. This year’s Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicked off with a Rail Jam in Downtown Negaunee! On the 300 block of Rail and Iron Streets, organizers built a two tiered course with fly boxes and rails for snowboarders and skiers to perform tricks.  The event started with open participation on the course. Then at 6pm the course was cleared for a Rail Jam tournament. The turnout was good with spectators from around the area enjoying the music from a mobile DJ booth, drinks from local vendors and or course the snowy acrobatics. The rail jam was just the beginning of the weekend festival. Events will continue through Saturday night, including a Teal Lake Ice Fishing tournament. Fish fry, snow shoe lantern tours, UP luge club experiences and Fireworks! For a full list of events and times, visit the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.

