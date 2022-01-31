Ishpeming Police seek runaway

ISHPEMING – The Ishpeming Police Department is looking for help to find a 16-year-old runaway. Aili Biddle is believed to have run away from her home in Ishpeming between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday. Her family believes friends may be hiding her in the Ishpeming or National Mine areas. Police say any person helping to hide Ailie is “aiding in the delinquency of a minor.” Anybody that has seen or had contact with Ailie should to call the Ishpeming Police Department at (906)486-4416 or call 911.

