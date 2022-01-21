Pop-Up pantries in the Upper Peninsula

12 hours ago Max Wash

 ABC10 had an opportunity to go around the city and look at several other organizations that are also partaking in the pop up pantries .

Here in downtown Ishpeming, at the corner of Hematite and Third street, you will find this book pantry. “Little Free Library” is a Nation-wide community program where neighbors lend neighbors books, and allows those in need to have the ability to expand their minds. There’s a growing network of “sharing pantries” Nation-wide with many beginning as the non-profit organization “Little Free Library” There are more then 100,000 of these little boxes all across the Nation since the movement began in 2009.

The process is simple enough. You take your book and when you are done, simply exchange it for a new one. With places like Shiras Hills offering “The Little Free Library”, Ishpeming’s “Little Free Library”, Or the Emmanuel “Little Free Food Pantry” at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, the Upper Peninsula continues to show a great example, of neighbors looking out for one another.

For more information on “The Little Free Library” go to www.littlefreelibrary.org/ or for the “Little Free Food” pantry at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Skandia, contact them at www.be-lutheran.org

More Stories

Residents Set Up an Emergency Phone Line Along a Remote Road for Emergencies

23 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Breitung & Iron Mountain Schools Delayed Friday Morning

1 day ago Tone Drew

Superior Search and Rescue Expanding Their Capabilities

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Rural Development In The Upper Peninsula

2 days ago Tone Drew

NMU “JJPacks” helps local K-12 students in need

3 days ago Max Wash

Lower Harbor Kids Cove project seeks donations

3 days ago Max Wash

You may have missed

Pop-Up pantries in the Upper Peninsula

12 hours ago Max Wash

Residents Set Up an Emergency Phone Line Along a Remote Road for Emergencies

23 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Two Marquette residents arrested on drug charges

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

Breitung & Iron Mountain Schools Delayed Friday Morning

1 day ago Tone Drew

NMU SEEKS INPUT ON PRESIDENT’S JOB DESCRIPTION

2 days ago Lisa Bowers