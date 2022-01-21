Pop-Up pantries in the Upper Peninsula

ABC10 had an opportunity to go around the city and look at several other organizations that are also partaking in the pop up pantries .

Here in downtown Ishpeming, at the corner of Hematite and Third street, you will find this book pantry. “Little Free Library” is a Nation-wide community program where neighbors lend neighbors books, and allows those in need to have the ability to expand their minds. There’s a growing network of “sharing pantries” Nation-wide with many beginning as the non-profit organization “Little Free Library” There are more then 100,000 of these little boxes all across the Nation since the movement began in 2009.

The process is simple enough. You take your book and when you are done, simply exchange it for a new one. With places like Shiras Hills offering “The Little Free Library”, Ishpeming’s “Little Free Library”, Or the Emmanuel “Little Free Food Pantry” at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, the Upper Peninsula continues to show a great example, of neighbors looking out for one another.

For more information on “The Little Free Library” go to www.littlefreelibrary.org/ or for the “Little Free Food” pantry at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Skandia, contact them at www.be-lutheran.org