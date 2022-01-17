Three Car Crash on Sharon Avenue in Houghton

15 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Around 9 am this morning one woman was injured in a car crash on Sharon Avenue, in Houghton. A three vehicle crashed occurred when a 72- year-old Houghton woman failed to yield at the intersection light when traveling east on Sharon Avenue. Another vehicle traveling south on M-26 struck her car when she entered the Sharon Ave./M-26 intersection. The vehicle traveling south on M-26 then struck another vehicle that was waiting to turn west onto Sharon Avenue. The 72- year-old Houghton woman was transported by Mercy Ambulance to UP Health Systems for treatment. The other two drivers did not report any injuries. Houghton police were assisted by MTU Public Safety and Hancock P.D., the Houghton Fire Department and Superior Service Towing.

