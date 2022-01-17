Omicron Variant Found in Western Upper Peninsula

The omicron variant has now been found in the western Upper Peninsula. The Western UP Health Department sent out a release over the weekend alerting the community to the rapid spread of the variant through the state and region, following a large spike in cases during the previous week. In the two days following the health department’s weekly report they counted 396 new cases. With 260 cases coming from Houghton County alone. Not all tests are sequenced, and the department is certain there are additional cases of the variant throughout the community.

During this time, the health department recommends following quarantine guidelines, such as staying home if you do not feel well, wearing a mask indoors or in crowded areas, and getting the vaccine or booster shot as soon as possible. As the COVID vaccine is still the best precaution the medical community has to reduce the severity of symptoms, prevent hospitalization or death. Visit wuphd.org for more information testing sites and vaccine clinics in the region.