Roll Over Crash in Painesdale, Adams Township

15 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Yesterday Houghton County Sheriff responded to a rolled over vehicle near Painesdale and Adams Townships. At approximately 3:15 pm sheriff deputies responded to a call about the vehicle, which had rolled over on M-26. No injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department. Deputies were assisted by Houghton Police, Adams Township Fire, first responders and Superior Service Towing. The driver was transported by Mercy Ambulance to Portage Health Systems for a medical evaluation.

More Stories

MTU Holding 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Omicron Variant Found in Western Upper Peninsula

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Three Car Crash on Sharon Avenue in Houghton

15 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Western Upper Peninsula Records a Large Spike in COVID Cases

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Baraga Twp Man Arrested After Threatening Local Business Owner

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Matthew Smith Sentencing Brings Relief to Houghton County’s Clerk

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

ISC Jump Tournament Starts Tomorrow

6 hours ago Tone Drew

National Winter Trails Day

6 hours ago Tone Drew

MTU Holding 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Omicron Variant Found in Western Upper Peninsula

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Three Car Crash on Sharon Avenue in Houghton

15 hours ago Thomas Fournier