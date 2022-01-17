Roll Over Crash in Painesdale, Adams Township

Yesterday Houghton County Sheriff responded to a rolled over vehicle near Painesdale and Adams Townships. At approximately 3:15 pm sheriff deputies responded to a call about the vehicle, which had rolled over on M-26. No injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department. Deputies were assisted by Houghton Police, Adams Township Fire, first responders and Superior Service Towing. The driver was transported by Mercy Ambulance to Portage Health Systems for a medical evaluation.

