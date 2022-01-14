Western Upper Peninsula Records a Large Spike in COVID Cases

36 mins ago Thomas Fournier

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department’s most recent COVID-19 report shows a massive spike in cases form the past week, reaching to more than twice as many cases as the previous report. On January 5th, the region recorded 279 cases. And in the Health Department’s most recent report from this past Wednesday, the region added 683 new cases of the corona virus. There were 3 new deaths this past week as well. The percent of fully vaccinated individuals in the region still hovers just above 56%. Baraga County has had the lowest vaccination rate throughout the pandemic.

This most recent spike for the western U.P. is concerning as the Omicron variant seems to be moving quickly through a devastated healthcare system in the state. Many hospitals have had an influx of people seeking medical attention. And because of staff shortages, burnt out nurses, and a lack of proper equipment to cover all their patients, this spike is quite concerning for the state of public health in the region.

Houghton and Keweenaw counties are the only ones to not reach the 1000 plus per 100,000 thresholds. Houghton County recorded 875.6 persons per 100,000. And Keweenaw County had a much lower case rate than all others, with 182 new cases per 100,000. The total number of cases in the western U.P. is now 11,597. And the region has recorded 227 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

WUPHD’s Weekly Report on Facebook

More Stories

Baraga Twp Man Arrested After Threatening Local Business Owner

45 mins ago Thomas Fournier

Matthew Smith Sentencing Brings Relief to Houghton County’s Clerk

50 mins ago Thomas Fournier

Raise the Woof Comedy Special Comes Back to the Keweenaw

1 hour ago Thomas Fournier

Pet of The Week: Stella

23 hours ago David Cesefske

UPHS- Portage Names New CEO

24 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Update to the Portage Twp House Fire

24 hours ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Western Upper Peninsula Records a Large Spike in COVID Cases

36 mins ago Thomas Fournier

Baraga Twp Man Arrested After Threatening Local Business Owner

45 mins ago Thomas Fournier

Matthew Smith Sentencing Brings Relief to Houghton County’s Clerk

50 mins ago Thomas Fournier

Raise the Woof Comedy Special Comes Back to the Keweenaw

1 hour ago Thomas Fournier

Pet of The Week: Stella

23 hours ago David Cesefske