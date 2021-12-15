Houghton County Sheriff Arrests Two in Connection with Calumet Break In

Thomas Fournier

The Houghton County Sheriff made two arrests yesterday in connection to a breaking and entering in Calumet. During the investigation the sheriff discovered that several suspects stole prescription pills form the deceased tenant. In connection with the break in, in Calumet, the sheriff pulled a warrant for a 41 year old Laurium woman. While executing the warrant the department arrested a 47 year old Laurium man for possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. The Houghton County Sheriff was assisted by the Laurium Village Police Department, Keweenaw County Sheriff Department and their K-9 unit and MSP Calumet Post.

 

The Houghton County Sheriff does offer a prescription pill drop off program. If you would like to get rid of expired or unused prescription medication, please contact the Houghton County Sheriff directly at 906 482 0055.

