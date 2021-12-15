Lake Linden PD Searching for Stolen Vehicle

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Lake Linden Police are investigating a stolen vehicle. The theft occurred sometime between 10 pm December 13th and 7:30 am yesterday. The vehicle that was stolen is described as a 2001 Lincoln Town Car. The four door sedan is burgundy in color with the Michigan license plate EMB-8852. There is known damage to the front end driver’s side of the vehicle. The car was stolen when the keys were left inside. The owner noted that the Lincoln Town Car was low on gas. If you have any information regarding the stolen Lincoln you are asked to contact the lake linden police department at 906 296 2600.

More Stories

Houghton County Sheriff Arrests Two in Connection with Calumet Break In

1 hour ago Thomas Fournier

Miss Teen Upper Peninsula Promotes Seizure Safe Schools

13 hours ago Tone Drew

Winter Fire Safety Tips

17 hours ago Tone Drew

A New Bridge in Houghton County Likely Requires Local, State, and Federal Cooperation

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Paying for Pictured Rocks?

23 hours ago Lisa Bowers

40th Annual Old Fashioned Christmas In Chassell A Great Time for All

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Houghton County Sheriff Arrests Two in Connection with Calumet Break In

1 hour ago Thomas Fournier

Lake Linden PD Searching for Stolen Vehicle

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Miss Teen Upper Peninsula Promotes Seizure Safe Schools

13 hours ago Tone Drew

Winter Fire Safety Tips

17 hours ago Tone Drew

A New Bridge in Houghton County Likely Requires Local, State, and Federal Cooperation

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier