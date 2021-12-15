Lake Linden PD Searching for Stolen Vehicle

Lake Linden Police are investigating a stolen vehicle. The theft occurred sometime between 10 pm December 13th and 7:30 am yesterday. The vehicle that was stolen is described as a 2001 Lincoln Town Car. The four door sedan is burgundy in color with the Michigan license plate EMB-8852. There is known damage to the front end driver’s side of the vehicle. The car was stolen when the keys were left inside. The owner noted that the Lincoln Town Car was low on gas. If you have any information regarding the stolen Lincoln you are asked to contact the lake linden police department at 906 296 2600.

Continue Reading