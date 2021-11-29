Holiday Shopping Might be Over But Giving Tuesday Starts Tomorrow

The holiday deals are behind us, but tomorrow is a big day for generosity. Over the last few days we’ve brought you a look at some of the organizations participating in Portage Health Foundation’s Giving Tuesday campaign.

Today we’ll continue by introducing two more groups.

First up we talk with Kathleen Harter from Copper Country Senior Meals.

Last year nearly 700,000 dollars were distributed to non profits around the Keweenaw Peninsula. And the Dan Schmitt Gift of Music said they’re excited to see how much community support will grow from last year’s Giving Tuesday.

Charmaine Parsons said funds raised tomorrow will help their organization spread the love of music to area youth for free.

No matter what organization you choose to help, PHF hopes you will support them on Giving Tuesday. Over the past four years the community in and outside the Upper Peninsula has helped the foundation reach 1.2 million dollars in donations.

You can send your donation by mail or drop off your donation tomorrow to the 5th floor of 400 Quincy Street. Or donate online to PHF’s Giving Tuesday and support 22 different organizations at phfgive.org/giving-tuesday.

