Winter Doesn’t mean the Work Ends for Youth Work Industries

Throughout the Upper Peninsula youth have worked hard to fix and save historic buildings.

Over the summer the Youth Work Industries brought together young adults and teens to complete projects in Calumet, Pictured Rocks, and the national forests. Kevin Weir is the Crew Leader Manager for the Upper Peninsula. He said Youth Work Industries works with a number of agencies to identify projects.

This winter youth work will look to preserve a number of properties in the Calumet area from further deterioration. And even though summer is over, Weir said more work is needed.

Youth work needs more 16 to 26-year old volunteers to get the work done this winter.

The organization typically sees a large amount of workers during the summer. But even when the seasons change, there’s still more work to do. If you want to learn more about Youth Work Industries or are interested in working for Youth Work Industries this winter go to cfsnwmi.org/youth-work, or contact Kevin Weir directly at kweir@cfs3L.org. And let’s get to work.

These are paid positions, that also allow workers to earn an education award toward university, college or trade school.