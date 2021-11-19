Copper Country Angel Mission is Giving Away Winter Coats

Coats, gloves and hats are not just nice to have in during an Upper Peninsula winter, they are necessary. The Angel Mission’s Winter Coat Giveaway started a couple of weeks ago. The donation drive helps get warm winter clothes to people in need.

Sherry Middlemis-Brown volunteers and sits on the mission’s board of directors. She said donations for the coat giveaway are going well, but they need more winter items for kids, girls in particular.

Middlemis-Brown said the group reaches out far beyond calumet and the immediate area. She said they’ve found that some people will drive from Ontonagon or Baraga to find proper winter attire.

The Angel Mission also really needs volunteers to help around the store front. Many volunteers have not returned because they are not comfortable working in public due to the pandemic. If you want to help the Copper Country Angel Mission by volunteering, adding to their winter items or give a donation, please stop by their store at 119 5th Street in Calumet. Their hours of operation are 11 am to 2 pm Wednesday through Saturday.