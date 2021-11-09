Lanes Reopening Today on US-41/M-28 Project

MARQUETTE, Mich – A construction project on US–41 is almost complete

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced today that both lanes are reopening on US–41 and M–28 in Marquette Township today.

Final work on the project includes permanent sign installation, pavement markings and other miscellaneous items.

Motorists should continue to use caution when traveling through the work zone.

The 9.2 million dollar project began last may and resurfaced 2.8 miles of highway.