Kitchen Fire in Baraga

BARAGA, Mich – The Baraga Fire Department worked quickly to put out a fire yesterday.

At around 11 am, BFD responded to a structure fire.

Upon arrival firefighters observed heavy fire coming out of the home’s kitchen windows.

Firefighters began extinguishing the fire from outside the home while others entered the home to extinguish interior conditions.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen.

The kitchen and dining room suffered heavy damage.

No injuries were reported.