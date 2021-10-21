Bonnie: The Pet of the Week

58 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Meet Bonnie!

Bonnie is nine-years-old but to her age is just a number.

Playing with human friends or her chew toy are among her favorite things to do.

Bonnie also loves to spend time outdoors.  She is content taking a walk in the woods, sun-bathing and then ending the day with a snooze on the couch.

She is just looking for the human who she can give all her love too and that will show that love back

And just like her forgiving personality, this cuddly canine’s fur is super soft.

Bonnie is housetrained, but she doesn’t like to be left alone for too long.

She’d make a great companion for kids, but if you have a dog, it would be best if bonnie met them first to make sure they get along.

If you’re interested in adopting Bonnie, you can call UPAWS at 906-475-6661

 

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Kitchen Fire in Baraga

1 hour ago Jeremy Skiba

Benton Harbor’s Water Issue Points Toward Larger State Infrastructure Problem

1 hour ago Thomas Fournier

MARESA To Host Community Forums

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba

Finnish American Heritage Center To Host Finnish Language Lessons

2 days ago Jeremy Skiba

Cognition Brewery and Grace Episcopal Church Partner To Create Gathering Place

2 days ago Jeremy Skiba

Portage Township Agrees to 425 Proposal, Houghton County gets Closer to New Jail

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Week 8 Frenzy Player of the Week: DySean Allen

12 mins ago Connor Sturgill

Bonnie: The Pet of the Week

58 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Kitchen Fire in Baraga

1 hour ago Jeremy Skiba

Benton Harbor’s Water Issue Points Toward Larger State Infrastructure Problem

1 hour ago Thomas Fournier

MARESA To Host Community Forums

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba