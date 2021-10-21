Bonnie: The Pet of the Week

Meet Bonnie!

Bonnie is nine-years-old but to her age is just a number.

Playing with human friends or her chew toy are among her favorite things to do.

Bonnie also loves to spend time outdoors. She is content taking a walk in the woods, sun-bathing and then ending the day with a snooze on the couch.

She is just looking for the human who she can give all her love too and that will show that love back

And just like her forgiving personality, this cuddly canine’s fur is super soft.

Bonnie is housetrained, but she doesn’t like to be left alone for too long.

She’d make a great companion for kids, but if you have a dog, it would be best if bonnie met them first to make sure they get along.

If you’re interested in adopting Bonnie, you can call UPAWS at 906-475-6661