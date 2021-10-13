Copper Country Hockey’s Influence on Notre Dame University

1 hour ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan Tech plays their home opener against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday October 15th. This is not the first, or the last time these teams will meet. In fact the Copper Country has had a large impact on the Notre Dame hockey program even before they played their first collegiate game in 1921 according to Writer, John Haeussler.

Haeussler will talk about the historical impact calumet residents had on the program, especially how Bill Gray started a pipeline of Copper Country athletes to the school. Gray attended Notre Dame for a law degree, and played for both the Notre Dame baseball team and hockey teams.

Haeussler’s talk will be on Michigan Tech’s campus tomorrow night in the East Reading Room in the Van Pelt Opie Library. The seminar will start at 6pm. If you are interested in learning about the history of collegiate hockey and the athletes of calumet, the event is free attend.

 

