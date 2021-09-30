Early Morning Fire in Escanaba

Escanaba, Mich – The Escanaba Public Safety Department worked quickly put out a fire early this morning.

EPSD responded to a fire at a detached garage on 22nd street around 2:30 am.

Upon arrival, officers found the fire in the rear section of the garage.

The neighbors of the garage owner observed smoke coming from the garage and reported the fire to the owners.

Due to the fire being detected at an early stage, a large portion of the garage was saved from fire and water damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.