Shoes 4 Shelter At Menominee Animal Shelter

Menominee, Mich – An Upper Peninsula animal shelter is in the last week of a donation event.

The Menominee Animal Shelter is holding a Shoes 4 Shelters event.

The shelter is asking for people to donate gently worn, used, or new shoes that will be given to developing nations and their micro–businesses.

In return, the shelter receives a donation from Funds2Orgs that goes towards the care of animals.

You can donate shoes at the shelter until the 30th at any time of day.