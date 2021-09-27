Booster shots recommended for some Pfizer recipients

The MDHHS is urging some Michigan residents to receive a booster shot for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who are 65 or older, have an underlying health condition, or work in a high-transmission workplace are being encouraged to receive the shot six months after their original vaccine.

This comes after FDA approval of the shot and recommendations by the CDC.

To date, 67% of Michiganders have received a first dose of a vaccine, and unvaccinated people account for 98% of COVID-19 cases statewide.

For more information on the booster shot, visit Coronavirus – COVID-19 Vaccine (michigan.gov)